Unexpected Ending: Trump Pays $5 Million to Writer After Three-Year Dispute

·20·World
Unexpected Ending: Trump Pays $5 Million to Writer After Three-Year Dispute

Three years after being found liable by a court, U.S. President Donald Trump has finally paid over $5 million to writer and journalist E. Jean Carroll in a sexual abuse and defamation case.

Zamin.uz presents the latest details of this sensational trial based on international media reports.

How was the money transferred?

According to Reuters, despite the White House leader's strong objections and protests, a district judge authorized the transfer of funds from a court-supervised escrow account. Following this, the large sum was deposited into the victim's law firm account.

As a reminder, in 2023, a jury found that it was not fully proven that Donald Trump raped Carroll at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1996. However, the court found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, ordering him to pay $5 million in damages.

Lawsuits and financial losses against Trump

This $5 million case is not E. Jean Carroll's only victory over Trump. The writer later succeeded in other civil lawsuits against the former president.

Trials and lawsuits

Financial result (amount)

Sexual abuse and defamation case (2023)

Over $5 million (paid)

Victory in subsequent civil lawsuits

$88.3 million

Parties' reactions: "Lies" and "Charity plan"

Donald Trump has vehemently denied these accusations from the beginning. He called Carroll's statements completely false and insisted he had never met her.

Trump believes the writer invented the story to boost sales of her new book and attract public attention. He also mocked the case as a "weaponization and legal war" carried out by his political opponents.

For her part, E. Jean Carroll stated that she would first deposit the received funds into her retirement account. She also indicated that she might donate a portion of the money to charity in the future.

Donald TrumpE. Jean CarrollLawsuitSexual AbuseDefamation
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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