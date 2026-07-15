Red spots appearing on Galaxy S26 Ultra screen: Samsung launches investigation

·53·Technology
Red spots appearing on Galaxy S26 Ultra screen: Samsung launches investigation

Users of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung's latest and most expensive flagship, are facing a serious technical issue. A few months after the device's release, complaints have begun to mount on social media regarding an abnormal reddish tint or spots appearing in the center of the display. This situation shows that even premium smartphones are not immune to unexpected defects. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The South Korean tech giant has officially acknowledged these user reports and is currently conducting an internal investigation to determine the root cause of the problem. According to iXBT.com, this defect does not appear immediately upon purchase, but rather after two to three months of active use. This has led to various speculations regarding whether the issue is a manufacturing defect or a software error.

Is the Privacy Display feature the main suspect?

Many users and experts are linking this issue to the new Privacy Display technology unique to the Galaxy S26 Ultra model. This is a hardware-level feature that artificially narrows the screen's viewing angle to protect data from prying eyes. This technology, which is very useful when working with banking apps or private correspondence, intelligently manages display radiation.

It is speculated that this specific distribution of light flux may be causing uneven wear or premature pixel "burn-in" in the center of the AMOLED panel. While color shifts on AMOLED screens can usually be corrected via settings, local red spots in the center indicate a more serious hardware malfunction.

So far, Samsung has not confirmed a direct link between the Privacy Display feature and the red spots. Company representatives state that time is needed to determine whether the problem is limited to a specific production batch or if it could occur on all devices. "We are currently conducting a deep analysis to determine the exact cause of this situation," the company said in a statement.

Given that Samsung flagships have a high reputation in the market, this issue is also relevant for local users. For now, official service centers are awaiting a final decision regarding warranty replacements or screen panel repairs for such cases. Experts suggest that if the problem turns out to be widespread, the company may reduce light intensity via a software update.

SamsungGalaxy S26 UltraTechnologySmartphoneAMOLED
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