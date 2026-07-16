Opta names the favorite for the 2026 World Cup final: the gap is not that big

Spain and Argentina will fight for the 2026 World Cup trophy. The Opta supercomputer has released its forecast ahead of the decisive match — the statistical model gives the European champions a slight edge.

Spain given a 56.31% chance

According to Opta's calculations, the probability of Spain, managed by Luis de la Fuente, winning the World Cup is 56.31%.

Defending champions Argentina are given a 43.69% chance.

National Team Winning Probability Spain 56.31% Argentina 43.69%

The numbers point to Spain as the favorite, but the gap between the two teams is not decisive. In more than four out of every ten scenarios, Argentina emerges victorious.

How does the supercomputer generate the forecast?

The Opta model takes into account team power rankings, previous results, attacking and defensive metrics, and the level of opponents.

Predictions for the knockout stages of the tournament are updated based on 25,000 virtual simulations. Probabilities are recalculated after every goal and final result.

However, in football, a 56% win probability does not mean the trophy is already Spain's. One penalty, one set-piece, or Lionel Messi's single pass can send all algorithms on vacation.

Why is Spain the favorite?

Spain defeated one of the tournament favorites, France, 2-0 in the semifinals. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from a penalty, and Pedro Porro added the second goal. Spain kept another clean sheet in this match.

Key strengths of De la Fuente's team:

long periods of ball possession;

controlling the tempo in midfield;

pressing immediately upon losing the ball;

very few defensive errors;

creating chances through Lamine Yamal and other technical players.

It is no coincidence that Spain became the favorite in the Opta model after leaving a team with an attack as strong as France's with almost no chances.

Argentina relies on character, not numbers

Argentina conceded a goal in the 55th minute against England in the semifinal and trailed for a long time. However, Enzo Fernández equalized in the 85th minute, and Lautaro Martínez scored the winner in the 90+2nd minute.

Lionel Messi provided the assists for both of Argentina's goals, once again proving his impact in big games.

For this reason, it is difficult to judge Argentina's chances solely by the 43.69% figure. Lionel Scaloni's team has escaped difficult situations several times in this tournament and proven they can change the result in the final minutes.

Messi and Yamal: a clash of two generations

One of the main storylines of the final will be the symbolic confrontation between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal.

On one side is Messi, who at 39 is still leading the Argentina attack and fighting for a second consecutive World Cup title. On the other is Yamal, who has become one of the leaders of Spain's new generation.

One player is writing the final chapter of a legendary career. The other is just beginning his own history.

Where and when is the final?

The 2026 World Cup final will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA. The match kicks off at 15:00 local time.

Spain will aim to become world champions for the second time since 2010. Argentina has the chance to defend their 2022 title and win their fourth championship in history.

The favorite is known, the champion is not yet

Opta considers Spain the favorite. But Argentina has experience in big finals, solid character, and Messi, who can change the game with one move.

56.31% is just statistics. The trophy is awarded after 90 minutes, possibly extra time, and penalties.

Do you think the supercomputer's forecast will come true, or will Argentina break all the calculations again?