Starlink V5 Introduced: New Generation Terminals Are More Compact and Energy-Efficient

Elon Musk's SpaceX has taken another revolutionary step in the field of satellite internet. Details about the new generation Starlink V5 terminal have been announced, and it is attracting the attention of experts for being significantly smaller and more efficient than its predecessor. This update serves to make high-speed internet more mobile and accessible on a global scale. According to Ixbt.com reports.

According to ixbt.com, the dimensions of the Starlink V5 terminal are 384 x 306 mm. For comparison, the current Standard V4 model measures 594 x 383 mm. Such compactness brings the new device closer to the Starlink Mini model in size, while its power and capabilities remain on par with full-sized terminals.

Technical Specifications and Energy Efficiency

Despite the reduced dimensions, the new antenna is capable of maintaining data transfer speeds above 375 Mbps. This is sufficient for watching modern 4K videos and online gaming. One of the most important changes is in energy consumption: the device now consumes an average of 35–50 W, which is 50 percent more efficient compared to the V4 model.

The weight of the device has also decreased significantly. The Starlink V5 weighs only 1.1 kg, which is 62 percent lighter than the previous generation. Such weight makes the terminal easier to take on trips and long-distance expeditions, which could also provide convenience for professionals operating in mountainous and remote areas.

Durability and New Router Mini

The new terminal has also been updated for durability in extreme weather conditions. It is reported that it can withstand strong winds blowing at speeds of up to 265 km/h. This rating ensures the device operates reliably in open areas and adverse climate conditions.

Along with the terminal, SpaceX also introduced the compact Router Mini. This router supports the modern Wi-Fi 6 standard and has the ability to create a Mesh system connecting multiple devices. According to the company's experts, these innovations will simplify the installation process of Starlink equipment and accelerate the popularization of satellite internet worldwide.