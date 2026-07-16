Fire breaks out at a car wash in Gulistan, destroying a Cobalt

·32·Society
Fire breaks out at a car wash in Gulistan, destroying a Cobalt

Yesterday, July 15, a fire broke out at a car wash located in the city of Gulistan, Sirdaryo region. As a result of the incident, a portion of the car wash building and a Cobalt passenger car parked inside were completely destroyed by the fire. This was reported by the Sirdaryo Regional Emergency Situations Department.

It is noted that the report of the fire was received by the Emergency Situations Department at 18:31. The incident occurred at a car wash located in the “Obod yurt” citizens' assembly area in Gulistan. As a result of the fire, the roof and ceiling of the facility, covering approximately 80 square meters, as well as the Cobalt vehicle, were completely burned.

Emergency services personnel arrived at the scene immediately and took prompt action. As a result, the fire was completely extinguished at 19:02.

It is reported that there were no injuries or burns resulting from the incident. Furthermore, thanks to the swift actions of the rescuers, approximately 220 square meters of the car wash facility and an adjacent 80-square-meter dining cafe were saved from the fire.

GulistanSirdaryoCobalt
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