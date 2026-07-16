What was said during the argument between Messi and Bellingham?

The 2026 World Cup semifinal between Argentina and England was remembered not only for its dramatic late goals but also for the tense situations on the pitch. In one such episode, Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham got into a heated discussion over a referee's decision.

The dispute began after a foul

In the circulated videos, Messi and Bellingham appear to be discussing a decision made by the referee. According to sources who interpreted their lip movements, the Argentina captain stated that there was no foul in the situation.

“That’s not a foul for me. It’s the first decision the referee has made in our favor,” Messi said.

Bellingham, however, disagreed with the Argentine player:

“No, no. That was a foul,” the England midfielder replied.

It is reported that Messi then repeated his point, emphasizing that it was the first decision made in Argentina's favor.

Why was the match so intense?

The England vs. Argentina clash was high-paced and filled with physical duels from the start. The historical rivalry between the two teams, the spot in the final, and every refereeing decision further fueled the players' emotions.

The Guardian described the match as a semifinal filled with intense clashes. The episode between Messi and Bellingham was part of that high-pressure game.

It seems more like a clash of perspectives on a referee's decision and the emotions of a big game rather than personal animosity.

The argument on the pitch did not affect the result

England took the lead in the second half with a goal from Anthony Gordon. However, Argentina applied heavy pressure late in the game and turned the match around.

Enzo Fernández equalized in the 85th minute, and substitute Lautaro Martínez scored the winner in stoppage time. Argentina won 2-1 and reached the World Cup final for the second time in a row.

Key Event Result England opened the scoring 55th minute Argentina equalized 85th minute Argentina's winning goal stoppage time Final score 2:1

Messi became the decisive figure again

Although the 39-year-old Messi did not score in the semifinal, he orchestrated Argentina's attacks and provided significant help to his team in crucial moments.

His vision and control of the game's tempo were among the main problems for the English defense. The Guardian noted that Messi's influence grew towards the end of the game and he played a central role in Argentina's comeback.

The argument with Bellingham also showed how emotionally invested Messi was in the game. He monitored the refereeing decisions, communicated with his teammates, and led the team until the final moments.

Now the final against Spain

Argentina will face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final on July 19. Spain defeated France 2-0 in the first semifinal.

England lost their chance to reach the final. However, the brief argument between Messi and Bellingham became one of the most discussed episodes of this semifinal.

Do you think this episode was just a normal football dispute or did it also show dissatisfaction with the refereeing in the match?