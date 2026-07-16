Heat up to 48 degrees: Three dangerous days are coming to Uzbekistan...

·0·Uzbekistan
Heat up to 48 degrees: Three dangerous days are coming to Uzbekistan...

The heat in Uzbekistan is not retreating yet. Forecasters have warned that on July 18–20, temperatures in most regions will rise to 43–45 degrees, and in some areas of the southern and desert regions, they may reach 46–48 degrees.

Where will the highest temperatures be observed?

According to urgent information, the heat will cover a large part of the republic's territory. Daytime temperatures are expected to be around 43–45 degrees in most regions.

The most severe situation may be observed in southern and desert areas. In these places, it is forecasted that the thermometer reading may reach 46–48 degrees at times.

Regions

Expected temperature

Most regions

43–45 degrees

Southern regions

Up to 46–48 degrees

Desert regions

Up to 46–48 degrees

Strong winds may cause dust storms

The hot weather is expected to be accompanied by strong winds. Wind speeds across the republic may increase to 13–18 meters per second.

In some areas, wind speeds could reach 20–22 meters per second, with a possibility of dust storms. In such conditions, visibility may decrease and outdoor activities may become uncomfortable.

Who should be especially careful?

During the heatwave, it is recommended to pay special attention to children, the elderly, and citizens with health problems.

It is important not to stay outdoors for long during the hottest hours of the day, to reduce physical activity, and to consume fluids regularly.

Citizens are advised to follow these simple rules:

  • do not go outside during the daytime heat unless necessary;

  • drink more clean water;

  • wear light and breathable clothing;

  • do not leave children in a closed car;

  • regularly check on elderly relatives;

  • do not stand near trees and light structures during strong winds.

What should be paid attention to during dust storms?

If a strong wind starts, it is advisable to close windows in houses and cars and not stay in open areas for long. It can be especially dangerous to stand near trees, advertising structures, and objects that are not securely fastened.

Drivers should reduce speed during dust storms and increase the safe distance from the vehicle in front.

A serious three-day test

The heat of up to 48 degrees and strong winds expected on July 18–20 are not typical summer weather. In such conditions, it is important not to neglect your health, to adjust your daily routine to the weather, and to be attentive to your loved ones.

What temperature is it reaching in your region during these hot days?

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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