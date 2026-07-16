Robert Lewandowski moves to MLS: Why the Polish star did not want to stay in Europe

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Robert Lewandowski moves to MLS: Why the Polish star did not want to stay in Europe

One of the living legends of world football, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, has unexpectedly bid farewell to European football and headed to the North American MLS. The experienced forward was officially introduced as the new star of Chicago Fire. Although this transfer came as a surprise to many fans, the player himself explained his decision citing deep emotional attachment and respect for FC Barcelona. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Robert Lewandowski participated in his first press conference with his new team and clarified why he chose the USA option. According to him, after leaving Barcelona, playing for any other European club was emotionally impossible for him. The player considers his time at the Catalan club the pinnacle of his career and viewed wearing another team's jersey as a step backward.

Rejection of European giants

According to Goal.com, the 37-year-old striker received offers from several prestigious European clubs before signing with Chicago Fire. Specifically, Italian Serie A giant Juventus, as well as teams from Turkey and Portugal that regularly participate in the Champions League, attempted to sign the Polish forward. However, Lewandowski firmly rejected all offers.

"My farewell to Barcelona was very emotional. My love for this club is so strong that I couldn't imagine myself in any other European team. After saying goodbye to Barcelona, I realized that my career on the continent had come to an end," the striker emphasized in his interview.

A new era for Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter called the arrival of Robert Lewandowski a turning point in the club's history. In the coach's opinion, the Polish star will be an example for young players not only with his goals on the pitch but also with his professional approach. Berhalter is confident that the striker's physical condition and work ethic will make a huge difference at the MLS level.

According to a quote from Pilka Nozna, Berhalter says: "We believe Robert will have an immediate impact on the team. He is a true professional role model. Having played at a high level for many years, he has learned how to take care of his body and maintain an optimal level. He serves as an ideal model for every player in our squad."

Throughout his career, Robert Lewandowski has played for clubs like Bayern Munich and Barcelona, winning dozens of trophies. Now, he is beginning a new adventure on US pitches. This transfer is also interesting for football fans in Uzbekistan, as the MLS continues to attract global attention following the arrival of Lionel Messi and other stars.

Robert LewandowskiBarcelonaChicago FireMLSFootball Transfers
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