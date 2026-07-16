The funniest video of the summer: even chickens can't stand the scorching heat! (video)

Amid the sharp rise in temperatures, various amusing videos are going viral on social media. One of them has particularly caught the attention of users.

The video shows a chicken going to a water source and dipping its head into the water. The footage sparked numerous discussions in a short time. Users are linking this situation to the scorching heat and leaving humorous comments.

Comments include remarks such as "even the chicken can't stand the heat" and "this year's summer is tough on everyone."

This video has spread a lighthearted mood among people, showing once again that there is always a reason to laugh, even on sweltering days.