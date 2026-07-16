Meta launches new system for teen safety: AI in control

·23·Technology
Meta launches new system for teen safety: AI in control

Meta has announced an important update to ensure the safety of teens using its Meta AI chatbot. Now, if a minor user discusses self-harm or suicide in a conversation with the AI, the system will immediately notify parents. This step comes amid international criticism regarding the impact of tech giants on the mental health of the younger generation. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to company data, if signs of risk are detected in a teen's behavior, a special notification is sent to the parental control dashboard. Meta stated that it has developed a specialized AI model to make this process more accurate. This system is designed to analyze conversation content and identify dangerous keywords.

Human factor and safety measures

Although the system is automated, Meta has introduced an additional verification step to prevent errors. According to Ixbt.com, all suspicious chats flagged by the AI are reviewed manually by experts before being sent to parents. Even if the teen's intent is unclear, the company prefers to notify parents as a precautionary measure.

Currently, this feature is available to Instagram Parental Supervision users in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada. By the end of the year, the system is planned to be rolled out globally, including for users in Uzbekistan. This will allow local users to make their children's digital interactions safer.

Emergency assistance and content restrictions

Meta is not limited to warnings alone and aims to take swift action in emergency situations. If it is determined that a user's life (whether a teen or an adult) is at risk, the company is improving the mechanism for contacting relevant emergency services. While such practices previously applied to posts on Facebook and Instagram, they are now being extended directly to Meta AI chats.

Furthermore, Meta AI capabilities for teens operate in a restricted mode. The system refuses to engage in discussions on the following topics:

  • Sexual or romantic conversations;
  • Discussions regarding alcohol and other harmful substances;
  • Content promoting violence.
Through the new features created for parents, they can also monitor the topics their children have discussed with the AI over the past week. This helps establish trustful communication within the family and identify potential problems early.

MetaInstagramArtificial IntelligenceSafetyTechnology
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