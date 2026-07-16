Provocative mural in central Tehran: Trump depicted in a coffin

A controversial mural depicting US President Donald Trump has drawn public attention in the Iranian capital, Tehran. Reports indicate that the mural shows Trump lying inside a coffin.

It is reported that harsh slogans against the US leader are also written on the mural. This comes at a time when political tensions between Washington and Tehran have intensified once again.

The image is also being widely discussed on social media. While some interpret it as an expression of Iran's political stance toward the US, others argue that such aggressive visual propaganda could further aggravate the situation in the region.

So far, US officials have not issued a specific response regarding this mural.