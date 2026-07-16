Major relief for those who lose their passports: fines to be abolished

·23·Uzbekistan
Major relief for those who lose their passports: fines to be abolished

Important relief is expected for citizens in Uzbekistan who lose their passport or ID card. According to a presidential decree, the practice of holding citizens administratively liable in such cases is to be abolished, with plans to charge only an additional state duty when issuing a new document.

The new procedure may apply to cases where a passport, ID card, or biometric passport for foreign travel is lost or becomes unusable.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Justice must develop the relevant documents and submit them to the Cabinet of Ministers by October 2026.

Currently, citizens are subject to a fine ranging from 0.5 to 3 times the base calculation amount (BHM) for losing an ID card or biometric passport.

UzbekistanMinistry of Internal AffairsMinistry of JusticeCabinet of Ministers
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