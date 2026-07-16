Roof of metro station collapses in Tashkent, two passengers injured

An emergency occurred at the "Turon" metro station, located on the elevated circle line in Tashkent, after a section of the roof structure shifted and collapsed. As a result of the incident, two passengers sustained minor injuries, and train traffic was temporarily suspended as a safety precaution.

According to the Tashkent Metro state unitary enterprise, the incident took place on July 16 at 14:34. Preliminary information indicates that due to the collapse of a part of the station's roof structure, a decision was made to immediately halt train operations on this route.

It is noted that in order to ensure traffic safety and protect the lives and health of passengers, transit at this station has been temporarily restricted. Currently, specialists are conducting technical inspections and investigations at the scene. Necessary measures are also being taken to rectify the identified defects and restore the station to a safe condition.

Two passengers sustained minor injuries in the incident. They received first aid at the scene, and according to preliminary reports, their lives are not in danger.

To minimize inconvenience to passengers, free metro-buses have been organized between the "Qipchoq" and "Quruvchilar" metro stations. Officials stated that train traffic will resume in the normal order once the repair and technical inspection work is completed.