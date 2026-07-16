7 Gold Medals and a Team Triumph: Uzbekistan National Team Unrivaled in Asia

The U-19 Asian Boxing Championship in Jakarta concluded with a brilliant victory for the Uzbekistan national team. Seven out of our eight boxers who reached the finals triumphed in their decisive bouts, securing gold medals.

Seven wins from eight finals

The Uzbekistan youth national team recorded a nearly perfect result on the final day. Seven of our eight representatives who stepped into the ring defeated their opponents to become Asian champions.

The continental championship for U-19 and U-23 age categories, hosted by Jakarta, was held from July 3 to 16. The official program of the competition also included final bouts for men and women.

Uzbekistan's seven new Asian champions

Boxers who won gold medals:

Weight category Asian champion -50 kg Otkirbek Norkosimov -55 kg Yelyor Rustamov -60 kg Muhammadrizo Ukimov -75 kg Suhrob Rahmatullayev -80 kg Abror Sharipov -85 kg Sardor Bahromkhodjayev -90 kg Asadbek Sultanboyev

These athletes successfully passed several stages during the competition to reach the finals. Even before the semifinals, the Uzbekistan men's team was one of the squads that brought the most boxers to the decisive stage.

Silver for Islom Salikhov, bronze for another boxer

Islom Salikhov, who competed in the +90 kg weight category, could not win in the final and was awarded the silver medal of the Asian Championship.

Saidkhoja Sadillakhodjayev in the -70 kg weight class finished the competition with a bronze medal.

Thus, the overall result of the Uzbekistan U-19 boys' national team was as follows:

7 gold medals;

1 silver medal;

1 bronze medal.

Uzbekistan first in the team standings

Seven championship titles secured first place for the Uzbekistan national team in the overall standings. This result once again demonstrates that a new talented generation is forming in the country's boxing school.

The success of the young boxers in Jakarta indicates that a worthy reserve is emerging for future Asian and World Championships among adults, as well as the Olympic Games.

In your opinion, which of these champions could win a gold medal at the Olympic Games in the future?