Cruelty in an elevator changes the life of an autistic boy

A distressing incident in Baku, Azerbaijan, has sparked widespread discussion on social media. Surveillance footage captured an unidentified man acting aggressively toward an 11-year-old boy with autism.

The footage shows the man pushing the boy twice as he tries to enter the elevator, before forcibly shoving him out on the third attempt. The video went viral quickly, triggering public outrage.

The boy's mother stated that her child suffered severe psychological trauma following the incident. She noted that the 11-year-old has stopped speaking entirely and is currently undergoing rehabilitation under the supervision of specialists.

As a result of rapid search operations by law enforcement, a 29-year-old suspect has been detained. An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

This incident has once again brought to the forefront discussions about the necessity of treating children with disabilities with compassion and respect.