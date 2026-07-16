Nasaf completes comeback in Tashkent: Abdukholiqov scores brace

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Nasaf completes comeback in Tashkent: Abdukholiqov scores brace

The 12th round of the Uzbekistan Super League started successfully for Nasaf. Despite conceding in the opening minutes, the Karshi side defeated Bunyodkor 3-1.

Bunyodkor opens the scoring in the fifth minute

The match at the Olimpia Stadium in Tashkent began well for the hosts. Bilol Toshmirzayev found the net in the 5th minute to put Bunyodkor ahead.

However, Ruziqul Berdiyev's men did not panic after the early goal. The Karshi team increased the pressure and equalized ten minutes later.

Abdukholiqov becomes the hero of the match

Bobur Abdukholiqov leveled the score in the 15th minute. In the 61st minute of the second half, he scored again to complete his brace.

Thus, Nasaf, who started the match trailing, took the lead after Abdukholiqov's second goal. The striker was the key figure in his team's comeback victory due to his precision in decisive moments.

Two goals in three minutes

Nasaf did not stop at two goals. In the 64th minute, Yusuf Otubanjo scored the third goal for the visitors, making it 3-1.

In this way, the Karshi side scored twice within three minutes in the second half, effectively deciding the outcome of the match.

Otubanjo was sent off in the 86th minute. Despite this, Bunyodkor could not overcome the two-goal deficit in the remaining time.

Nasaf climbs to sixth place

Following this victory, Nasaf reached 17 points and moved up to 6th place in the league table. The Karshi team had accumulated 14 points before the 12th round.

Bunyodkor remains in 5th place with 19 points. The Tashkent side could not maintain their lead due to defensive errors and a brief lapse in the second half, despite starting the match well.

Match details

Competition

Uzbekistan Super League, 12th round

Match

Bunyodkor — Nasaf

Score

1:3

Stadium

Olimpia, Tashkent

Bunyodkor goal

Bilol Toshmirzayev, 5

Nasaf goals

Bobur Abdukholiqov, 15 and 61; Yusuf Otubanjo, 64

Red card

Yusuf Otubanjo, 86

Nasaf showed character in Tashkent and secured one of their most important victories of the season. Bobur Abdukholiqov's brace moved the Karshi side up the table.

Do you think Nasaf can return to the title race after this win?

NasafBunyodkorUzbekistan Super LeagueFootballBobur Abdukholiqov
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