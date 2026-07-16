Serhou Guirassy transfer: Borussia Dortmund outmaneuvers European giants

Borussia Dortmund has breathed a sigh of relief regarding their star striker Serhou Guirassy. Several European giants failed to trigger the player's relatively affordable release clause, allowing the Dortmund club to plan for the upcoming season with confidence. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to reports, the €40 million release clause in Guirassy's contract expired at midnight on Wednesday. In the context of the modern transfer market, this sum was considered very affordable for such a prolific striker. However, clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United did not submit a formal offer within the deadline.

Why did the giants miss the opportunity?

According to Goal.com, despite Serhou Guirassy being among the top scorers in the Bundesliga last season, top clubs preferred to remain cautious during the first weeks of the transfer window. The situation has now changed fundamentally: if any team wants to sign the Guinean striker, they must enter into direct negotiations with Borussia Dortmund and agree to the price set by the German club.

Sky Sports reporter Patrick Berger notes that the Borussia Dortmund management has reached an agreement with Guirassy regarding future plans. Internally, the club is considering keeping the striker and balancing the budget through the transfer of other players like Karim Adeyemi. Currently, the player himself is in no rush to leave Dortmund.

Although there was interest from the Turkish club Fenerbahçe, Guirassy completely rejected the option of moving to the Süper Lig. He aims to play in more prestigious leagues or remain in the Bundesliga, where he is already settled. Dortmund coach Nuri Şahin has also spoken personally with the striker to explain how important his role is in the team's tactical setup.

As a reminder, Serhou Guirassy moved to Dortmund from VfB Stuttgart in the summer of 2024 for €18 million. His current contract runs until 2028. The retention of the striker, who scored 22 goals for his team last season, significantly increases Borussia Dortmund's chances in the title race.

Although the club management had prepared a "contingency plan" just in case, the pressure has now almost disappeared. Since the release clause has expired, any future offer must align with the interests of Borussia Dortmund. This allows the German club to dictate terms in the transfer market.