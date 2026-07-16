Uber acquires Delivery Hero platform for $14.8 billion

Uber, one of the world's largest transport and delivery service operators, has reached an official agreement to acquire the German brand Delivery Hero. The total value of the deal is $14.8 billion, and it is expected to nearly double Uber's global market share. As a result of this strategic move, the company will enter approximately 100 new markets across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, this transaction will be carried out entirely through a stock swap. Additionally, Delivery Hero has signed a separate agreement to sell its business in 14 countries, where the Uber Eats service is already present, to the New York-based investment firm SSW Partners for $1.6 billion. This step may help reduce objections from anti-monopoly regulators in the market.

New balance of power in the global market

Currently, Uber is already one of the largest shareholders of Delivery Hero. For the deal to be successfully completed, Uber is required to acquire at least 50 percent plus one share. Another major shareholder, Prosus, has also agreed to sell its 17 percent stake. If all processes are completed successfully, Uber will become the world's largest delivery platform outside of China.

This expansion gives Uber a significant advantage in competing with key rivals such as DoorDash and Just Eat. The company aims to rapidly develop not only food delivery but also general mobility services in new regions. This creates opportunities for users to access more services within a single ecosystem.

Strategic goals and future plans

According to a statement by Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, this merger will create long-term value for customers and shareholders. "We will nearly double the number of markets where we offer both transport and delivery services. This will serve to expand our proven platform on a global scale," he emphasized.

Such major deals may also indirectly affect Uzbekistan and the Central Asian region. The expansion of global giants will stimulate increased competition in regional logistics and delivery services, faster adoption of new technologies, and improved service quality. For now, the deal is expected to be reviewed by anti-monopoly authorities in various countries.

In conclusion, this $14.8 billion acquisition has become one of the biggest events of the year in the tech world. Uber has taken the most important step in transforming its business model from simple passenger transport to a full-fledged logistics and service ecosystem.