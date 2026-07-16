Messi speaks out after victory over England

Argentina reached their second consecutive World Cup final after a dramatic victory over England in the 2026 World Cup semi-final. After the match, Lionel Messi stated that this win was more than just a result, emphasizing that they were superior to their opponents in terms of football.

“We didn't give them that chance”

In an interview with TyC Sports, Messi admitted that he was well aware the team would have faced harsh criticism had Argentina lost.

“If we had lost to England, it would have caused a huge outcry. We didn't give them that chance,” said the Argentina captain.

Messi also felt the pressure surrounding the match and the historical rivalry between the two nations. However, he noted that the main response on the pitch was delivered through football.

“We knew we were superior to England from a footballing perspective,” he added.

England were very close to the final

England opened the scoring in the semi-final. Anthony Gordon sent the ball into the net in the 55th minute, Thomas Tuchel putting his team ahead.

However, Argentina applied immense pressure in the final stages of the match. Enzo Fernández equalized in the 85th minute, and substitute Lautaro Martínez scored the winner in stoppage time.

Messi was involved in both goals

The 39-year-old Messi did not find the back of the net in the semi-final, but he provided assists for both of his team's goals at the decisive moment.

First, he set up Enzo Fernández outside the penalty area. Then, he delivered a precise cross from the right flank, setting up Lautaro Martínez's winning header.

This result once again demonstrated Messi's ability to change the outcome of a game with a single decision and an accurate pass, rather than just scoring goals.

The victory holds special significance for Argentina

Matches between Argentina and England are always played under high pressure and intense interest. Messi acknowledged that there were historical factors beyond football in the match, but stated that the team only thought about winning on the pitch.

Argentina did not panic while trailing. Lionel Scaloni's men continued to attack until the final minutes, once again overcoming a difficult situation.

Now, the final against Spain awaits

Argentina will face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final on July 19. Lionel Scaloni's team will attempt to secure their second consecutive and fourth overall world title.

Spain defeated France 2-0 to reach their second World Cup final in history. The decisive match will be held in East Rutherford, USA.

Messi's firm words after the victory over England show the mindset with which Argentina has reached the final. But now, an even tougher test awaits them against Spain, who have conceded the fewest goals in the tournament.

Do you think Messiwill be a decisive figure in the final against Spain?