Tuchel's decision shocks England players

·48·Sport
Tuchel's decision shocks England players

Discontent within the England squad emerged following their 1-2 defeat to Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semi-final. Players were unable to understand head coach Thomas Tuchel's tactical decisions after taking the lead.

According to The Telegraph, some players believed England should have continued to attack when Argentina was at its most vulnerable.

Tuchel strengthened the defense after England took the lead

Midway through the second half, Anthony Gordon scored to put England ahead.

However, Tuchel then brought on three defenders, changing the team's style of play. England ceded the initiative to the opponent and focused primarily on holding the result.

Argentina scored twice late in the game to turn the situation in their favor — 2-1.

Forwards left on the bench

According to the source, England players felt that after Gordon's goal, Argentina was in a difficult mental and tactical position.

They thought they could punish the opponent on the counter-attack by bringing on fast players. There were several players on the bench capable of performing such a task:

  • Bukayo Saka;

  • Ollie Watkins;

  • Noni Madueke.

But Tuchel did not bring any of them on in that situation.

Delayed substitutions also raised questions

Even after Argentina took the lead, Tuchel did not immediately make attacking changes.

Marcus Rashford and Ivan Toney were brought on only four minutes after the opponent's second goal. This decision also surprised some of the team's players and those close to the squad.

“No one could understand what was happening,” said a source close to the team.

Was Rice's substitution decisive?

Tuchel's decision to take Declan Rice off the pitch also drew criticism.

Some believe that instead of a defender, another midfielder who could maintain balance in the center should have been brought on for Rice.

Argentine Enzo Fernández scored the winning goal from an area that should have been controlled by Rice or another defensive midfielder.

“Tuchel was hired specifically for his ability to lead the team in play-off matches, but this time he made a mistake,” said another source.

The FA supports Tuchel

Despite the painful semi-final defeat and the debates surrounding tactical decisions, Thomas Tuchel will remain in his position for now.

It is noted that FA CEO Mark Bullingham continues to support the specialist.

However, these decisions in the decisive World Cup match may raise further questions about Tuchel's future with the England national team.

EnglandArgentinaThomas TuchelWorld CupFootball
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