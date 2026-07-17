Inter targets Tottenham defender to strengthen squad

Italy's Inter is planning to significantly strengthen its squad in the summer transfer window. The Milanese club is currently preparing for active negotiations regarding the transfer of Djed Spence, a member of England's Tottenham. According to Gazzetta, the "Nerazzurri" management is considering options to pay the £30 million fee requested for the player. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Inter head coach Cristian Chivu has set strengthening the team's wing defense as a primary task. Djed Spence has caught the attention of Milan scouts with his speed and reliable defensive play. In particular, the player's consistent performances in recent major tournaments are driving up his transfer value and attracting interest from other European giants.

Club president Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio have decided to accelerate transfer plans. Initially, Inter had allocated around £21 million for this position, but due to increasing competition and demands from Tottenham, they are forced to increase the budget. The London club is expected to demand a fee between £30 million and £35 million for the 25-year-old defender.

Chivu's tactical plans and the need for new transfers

For Cristian Chivu, Djed Spence is not just an ordinary defender, but a key figure providing tactical flexibility. In a meeting with club management, the Romanian specialist emphasized that the English player can perform equally effectively on both the right and left flanks. This allows for filling tactical gaps in the team's current squad.

Inter is currently operating within the financial system owned by Oaktree. Nevertheless, the club's management has decided not to limit transfer spending based on the team's ambitions for the upcoming season. Since Denzel Dumfries moved to Real Madrid, the Milanese have struggled to find a suitable replacement on the flank.

Previously, Inter had considered several other candidates. In particular, options like Marco Palestra and Anan Khalaili did not materialize for various reasons. The transfer of Israeli player Khalaili was halted due to heart problems discovered during a medical examination. For this reason, Spence has now become the number one target on the club's transfer list.

If an agreement with Tottenham cannot be reached, Inter has prepared backup options. The following players are on the Milanese radar:

Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid)

Vanderson (Monaco)

Guela Doue (Strasbourg)

Nevertheless, Inter's management is focusing all its efforts on completing the Djed Spence transfer. If this deal goes through, the Milanese will not only improve their defensive line but also increase their attacking potential. A move from the English Premier League to Serie A is expected to open a new chapter in the player's career.