John Terry says it is impossible to stop Messi

Former England captain John Terry shared his blunt thoughts on Lionel Messi following the 2026 World Cup semi-final. He emphasized that standard defensive tactics are virtually ineffective against the 39-year-old Argentine star.

Argentina defeated England 2-1 to reach the final. Messi provided two assists in the decisive match.

“He is still playing at the highest level”

John Terry highlighted that despite his age, Messi maintains the highest standard in world football.

“It was amazing to watch this 39-year-old play. He is the greatest player in history and is still performing at the highest level,” Terry wrote on his social media page.

The former defender also noted that the Argentina national team displayed an excellent performance in many aspects during the semi-final.

How can you stop Messi?

Throughout his career and beyond, Terry has often been asked how to play against Messi.

His answer to this question was short and sharp:

“People often ask me: ‘How do you stop Messi?’ The answer is simple — you don’t.”

According to the former England captain, engaging in physical battles with Messi is not a solution for defenders either.

Physical pressure actually helps him

John Terry described Messi as a player who is not only strong in technique and speed but also physically very robust.

“Trying to be physical with him actually plays into his hands. He is very strong, loves the challenge, and has all the attributes,” he said.

By providing two assists in a World Cup semi-final at 39, Messi once again proved that he remains a decisive player in big games.

Argentina to face Spain in the final

The 2026 World Cup final will take place on July 19 in East Rutherford, USA.

In the decisive match, reigning world champions Argentina will face Spain.

Now there is only one main question: can Messi lead Argentina to another World Cup title at 39?