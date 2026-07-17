A World Cup First: Champions to Receive Unique Rings

For the first time in history, the players of the national team that wins the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be awarded championship rings. This was the FIFA press office officially announced.

It is reported that in honor of the tournament, a total of 2,026 special championship rings will be produced. Of these, 30 will be presented to the players of the winning national team. The remaining 1,996 rings will be released for official sale to football fans worldwide.

Thus, the tradition of awarding championship rings will be applied to FIFA World Cup winners for the first time. Previously, this tradition was mainly used in major North American sports leagues, and now it opens a new chapter in football history.