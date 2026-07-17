Tashkent Metro to operate on a shortened schedule for 3 days

Train operations on the Tashkent Metro's elevated circle line will be temporarily adjusted. From July 17 to 19, metro trains on this route will stop running earlier than usual, operating from 06:00 to 22:30.

According to the Tashkent Metro state unitary enterprise, this change is related to technical inspection work being carried out to further enhance passenger safety. During these days, 14 stations located along the elevated circle line will be thoroughly inspected by specialists.

During the inspections, the structural and technical condition of the stations will be carefully studied, and measures will be taken to ensure the reliable operation of the infrastructure and to prevent potential malfunctions.