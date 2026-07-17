Kazakhstan introduces a six-month ban on wheat imports

·21·Economy
Kazakhstan introduces a six-month ban on wheat imports

The government of Kazakhstan has decided to temporarily restrict wheat imports into the country. The corresponding order was signed by Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov.

It is reported that the new regulation does not apply to railway transit through the territory of Kazakhstan, nor to transit shipments between member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). At the same time, poultry farms, flour milling enterprises, licensed elevators, and the national company "Food Contract Corporation" will be permitted to import wheat by rail.

However, these enterprises will not be allowed to resell the imported wheat either on the domestic market or abroad. These restrictions apply solely to internal consumption and production needs. Transit shipments will continue as usual.

The Kazakh government emphasized that this decision is intended to support local grain producers, maintain stability in the domestic market, and create a guaranteed sales market for local products.

It is noted that these restrictions will come into effect on July 27, 2026, and will remain in force for six months.

KazakhstanAidarbek SaparovEurasian Economic UnionFood Contract Corporation
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