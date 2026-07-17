Uzbek judokas start Asian Championship with 12 medals

The first day of the Cadet Judo Asian Championship, which kicked off in Amman, Jordan, was a success for the Uzbekistan national team.

Our young judokas won a total of 12 medals in a single day: 6 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze.

Six judokas became Asian champions

According to the National Olympic Committee press service, representatives of Uzbekistan finished final bouts with victories in six weight categories.

Gold medalists:

50 kg: Akbar Sharifov;

60 kg: Davlatbek Ahrorov;

66 kg: Akromjon Karimov;

40 kg: Iroda Sirojiddinova;

44 kg: Dilafruz Boltaboyeva;

48 kg: Charos Hikmatova.

Thus, the national anthem of Uzbekistan was played six times on the very first day of the competition.

Two athletes reached the finals

Bobur Yusupov won a silver medal in the under 55 kg weight category.

Alina Kolyucheva, competing in the girls' 44 kg category, also reached the final and finished the competition in second place.

Bronze medals were also secured

Four more bronze medals were added to the Uzbekistan team's tally:

50 kg: Mamurjon Abduvaxobov;

60 kg: Abubakr Sattorov;

48 kg: Mohinur Olloberganova;

52 kg: Kumushbibi Ergasheva.

12 medals on the first day

At the end of the first day, the Uzbekistan cadet national team won a total of 12 awards:

6 gold;

2 silver;

4 bronze.

As the competition continues, the young Uzbek judokas have the opportunity to further increase their medal count.

Which of these athletes do you think could win an Olympic medal in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments.