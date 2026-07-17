Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi: World Cup Final and the Battle for the Ballon d'Or

The football world is on the brink of a historic clash. In the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, European champions Spain and South American leaders Argentina will face off. This match is expected to decide not only the world crown but also the fate of the Ballon d'Or, awarded to the year's best player. This is reported by Goal.com .

The main protagonists of this final are said to be the legendary Lionel Messi and the young Barcelona star Lamine Yamal. In an interview with Goal.com, former Spanish international Gaizka Mendieta shared his thoughts on this rivalry. According to him, 19-year-old Yamal has the potential to surpass his experienced mentor.

The decisive moment for the Ballon d'Or

Mendieta emphasized that the World Cup final is the most critical point in the race for the Ballon d'Or. Having won the Spanish league title with Barcelona in the 2025-2026 season, Lamine Yamal has yet to have his final say in the tournament. The expert believes the young talent may have saved his best performance for the final.

"If Spain wins, we will certainly see members of this squad among the candidates. Despite injuries, Lamine Yamal has had a fantastic season and is a crucial figure for the national team. At the same time, we shouldn't forget revelations like Mikel Oyarzabal. However, if Argentina triumphs, the Ballon d'Or will go to Lionel Messi once again," says Mendieta.

Lionel Messi, now 39, continues to prove he is in top form. The Inter Miami forward changed the course of the semi-final against England by providing two assists. The hero of Qatar 2022 is taking confident steps toward his ninth Ballon d'Or.

Chances of the rivals

Several stars have already left the race for this prestigious award. In particular, the captains of France and England, Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane, dropped out of contention after their semi-final defeats. This has intensified the rivalry between Yamal and Messi.

Lamine Yamal finished second in the Ballon d'Or voting last year. A victory this year could make him the youngest winner in football history. Meanwhile, Messi aims to use his years of experience and ability to perform under pressure to gain an advantage for Argentina.

Sunday's final will go down in history not only as a clash between two continental football schools but also as a meeting between the past and the future. The eyes of the world are on this match, which will determine who sits on the throne of world football.