Nokia 300 4G Power Bank: 44 days of battery life and smartphone charging capability

The legendary Nokia brand is preparing to take another revolutionary step in the feature phone segment. Technical specifications for the yet-to-be-announced Nokia 300 4G Power Bank have been leaked online. This device is attracting attention not only as a communication tool but also for its ability to function as a power bank to charge other gadgets. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to ixbt.com, the main advantage of the new model is its massive 3700 mAh battery. This is a record-breaking figure for feature phones, allowing the device to last up to 44 days in standby mode. In regions like Uzbekistan, especially during long trips or in remote areas where power outages are possible, such autonomy is of crucial importance.

Power source and technical capabilities

As the name suggests, the Nokia 300 4G Power Bank features reverse charging. The device can charge smartphones or earbuds with 5 W of power. The phone itself charges at 18 W via a modern USB-C port. This is a rare technological solution among feature phones.

The device is equipped with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and a 0.3 MP camera. It also features an IP65-rated body, protecting it from dust and water splashes. Designed for travelers and those working in extreme conditions, this model also includes an ultra-bright LED flashlight. Reports suggest this flashlight is twice as bright as the flash on an iPhone 16 Pro.

Modern communication and multimedia

The Nokia 300 4G Power Bank is not limited to just power; it also supports modern communication standards. The device operates on 4G networks, which improves voice call quality. For multimedia enthusiasts, the following features are provided:

Support for microSD memory cards up to 32 GB;

Bluetooth module and 3.5 mm headphone jack;

Built-in media player and FM radio;

High-durability body design.

The official release date and price for the new model have not yet been disclosed. However, Nokia's strategy in this segment suggests that the Nokia 300 4G Power Bank is expected to be launched at an affordable price. This makes it an ideal choice as a secondary backup phone or for those with an active lifestyle.