Kylian Mbappe, the all-time top scorer for the France national team, wears the captain's armband with merit. Although there is a view that a captain does not always have to be the team's best player, Mbappe fully embraces this responsibility through his leadership qualities and actions on the pitch. In an interview with Goal.com, former player Jeremie Aliadiere shared his thoughts on this very topic. As reported by Goal.com .

The 27-year-old forward, who currently plays for Real Madrid, is not the type of captain who shouts on the pitch or constantly gives instructions to his teammates. Instead, he prefers to take the ball, lead the team forward, and raise the performance level of his partners to his own. Despite questions and criticism regarding his character, Mbappe maintains his position and influence.

Leadership style and responsibility

Despite the abundance of talented forwards in the France squad such as Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, and Bradley Barcola, the team failed to reach its third consecutive final at the 2026 World Cup. After a semi-final defeat to Spain, the team will face England in the third-place play-off. This match is expected to be the final game for Didier Deschamps as head coach of the national team.

Mbappe is currently leading the race for the Golden Boot alongside Lionel Messi, both having scored 8 goals. His skill on the pitch and ability to decide the fate of a match have made him the brightest star among French talents. However, his occasional emotional outbursts and open criticism of the coach's tactics and communication style have sparked debate among experts.

The Zinedine Zidane era and new demands

Jeremie Aliadiere noted that a true captain should not only be the best player but also a person who leads by example. "In my opinion, a captain should be careful when speaking to the press, talking about the coach and teammates, and should try to calm the situation," says the former striker. These qualities are considered crucial, especially on the eve of the Zinedine Zidane era for the national team.

Kylian Mbappe does not shy away from taking responsibility, in line with his "Galactico" status. Every move he makes on the pitch and every opinion he expresses directly affects the atmosphere within the team. In the future, he will be required to prove himself not only with goals but also as a unifying force for the team.

In conclusion, Mbappe remains one of the greatest players in the history of French football. The question of his captaincy is measured not only by goals scored but also by his influence in the dressing room and how he leads the team in difficult situations. The upcoming match against England and the subsequent changes may reveal new facets of Mbappe as a captain.