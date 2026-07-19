Waymo Robotaxi Operations Temporarily Suspended in San Francisco

·27·Technology
Waymo Robotaxi Operations Temporarily Suspended in San Francisco

Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet, has resumed its robotaxi service in San Francisco following a brief pause. Due to a widespread power outage in the city, the driverless vehicles were suspended for one hour for safety reasons. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, the power failure affected approximately 7,000 PG&E customers. Waymo representatives warned users via social media that the service was temporarily suspended and routes on highways were closed. The company stated that these measures were necessary to monitor the situation and adapt to local conditions.

Safety measures and technical reasons

According to a Waymo spokesperson, the decision to suspend the service was made to assess the scale of the power outage and coordinate with local authorities. The robotaxis were temporarily taken off the road to minimize risk in conditions where traffic lights were non-functional and street chaos occurred.

It is worth noting that this is not the first such incident involving Waymo vehicles. Previously, during power outages in December, several robotaxis were left stranded on the streets. Similarly, during the July 4th celebrations on the Golden Gate Bridge, a comparable event complicated traffic flow.

Regulatory issues

Against the backdrop of this incident, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie called for stricter state regulations on autonomous vehicles. The mayor believes that clearer and more rigorous rules are needed regarding how driverless cars should operate during planned or unexpected emergencies.

Currently, the Waymo service has been fully restored and vehicles are continuing to serve customers in normal mode. However, infrastructure disruptions remain a serious challenge for tech giants. Such cases demonstrate to countries like Uzbekistan, which are just beginning to explore driverless transport technologies, how crucial infrastructure stability will be in the future.

WaymoRobotaxiSan FranciscoTechnologyAlphabet
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