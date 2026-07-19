Bukayo Saka addresses his role in the England national team and Thomas Tuchel's decision

England and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has spoken for the first time about his participation in the World Cup and being benched during the semi-final. The winger, who scored a hat-trick in the third-place play-off against France, emphasized that he was in peak physical condition and deserved more playing time. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

Although England secured their best result since 1966 with a 6-4 victory over France, the focus remained on Bukayo Saka. The man of the match showcased his skills and questioned Thomas Tuchel’s tactical selection in the game against Argentina. According to Goal.com, the player did not hide his frustration in a post-match interview.

Tuchel's surprise selection and internal tensions

In the semi-final defeat against Argentina, Tuchel benched Saka, opting to start Morgan Rogers instead. This decision sparked significant debate among fans and experts. Addressing his physical state, Saka replied briefly: "Of course, I wanted to play more. But now is not the time to talk about it. I try to let my performance on the pitch do the talking."

Thomas Tuchel attempted to justify his decision, claiming it was based on intuition. The German manager stated he believed Morgan Rogers could offer something special in the semi-final. Tuchel explained that while he considers Saka a key player, the team's rhythm and player fatigue levels at that moment forced his hand.

Statistics and injury rumors

Rumors had circulated regarding an injury to Saka, who played a heavy schedule for Arsenal in the Premier League and Champions League throughout the season. His absence from certain group stage matches was linked to these concerns. However, statistics show that even when not at 100%, Bukayo Saka remained the team's most effective attacking threat.

Before the quarter-finals, he had managed three assists in just 192 minutes. His hat-trick against France proved he is peerless not only in creativity but also in finishing. Tuchel even admitted he hadn't realized Saka had scored a hat-trick during the game, reiterating that he has no doubts about the player's talent.

This situation highlights the competition within the England squad and the manager's trust in young talents. Nevertheless, leaving an experienced player like Saka on the sidelines during the most crucial moments could remain a source of serious criticism for Tuchel in the future.