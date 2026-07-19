Sarukyan's winning streak ended: Drama on RAF 11 (video)

At the RAF 11 tournament held in Milwaukee, USA, renowned former UFC fighters tested their skills under freestyle wrestling rules. In the main event, Colby Covington ended Arman Tsarukyan's winning streak, while Ben Askren made a stunning return to sports following a severe illness and a double lung transplant.

Askren was very close to victory, but in the decisive moments, Belal Muhammad completely turned the situation around.

Covington defeated Tsarukyan with a score of 5:3.

In the evening's main event, one of the top UFC lightweight contenders, Arman Tsarukyan, stepped onto the mat against former interim champion Colby Covington.

At the end of the intense contest, Covington won 5:3 and claimed the RAF Crossover championship belt. For Tsarukyan, this was his first defeat in the RAF league, having previously won all six of his bouts in the organization.

Covington's experience and cautious tactics proved decisive. Although Tsarukyan applied pressure on his opponent, he could not score the necessary points.

Askren's return was more important than the result.

In the evening's co-main event, Ben Askren faced former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad.

In 2025, Askren was in life-threatening condition due to severe pneumonia and underwent a double lung transplant. According to his family, the athlete's heart stopped four times for short periods during his treatment.

A year after such a difficult ordeal, the 42-year-old athlete's return to the mat became the most touching moment of the night for fans.

Askren could not maintain his lead.

In the first two parts of the match, Askren used his experience to lead 3:0. He controlled his opponent's attacks and seemed close to a sensational victory.

However, in the third period, Belal Muhammad increased the pace. He executed a series of effective moves, turned the score in his favor, and won 6:3.

After the bout, Muhammad showed respect to his opponent and called on the spectators to applaud Askren.

Askren left a symbolic gesture on the mat.

After the fight ended, Ben Askren left his wrestling shoes on the mat. In wrestling tradition, this action signifies that the athlete is ending his career.

Thus, Askren's return became a one-time farewell match. Although he lost, the fact that he participated in a competition again after fighting for his life was seen as a major event in the sports world.

Main results of RAF 11

Colby Covington — Arman Tsarukyan 5:3

Covington won by points and captured the RAF Crossover belt.

Belal Muhammad — Ben Askren 6:3

Muhammad made a comeback in the final period and prevailed on points.

At RAF 11, the championship belt went to Covington, and the victory to Belal Muhammad. But the biggest hero of the night was arguably Ben Askren, who found the courage to step back onto the mat after a major surgery.