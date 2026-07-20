Tottenham rejects £46 million bid from Newcastle for Lucas Bergvall

London club Tottenham has rejected a major offer for its talented midfielder Lucas Bergvall. According to reports from Goal.com, Newcastle offered £46 million for the young Swedish player, but the Spurs board did not agree to the deal. This is reported by Goal.com .

It is known that the 20-year-old player himself is concerned about his lack of playing time and is ready to consider transfer options to other clubs. Nevertheless, there has been no clear dialogue between the Tottenham management and the player regarding his future. Bergvall had expressed his concerns about his place in the starting XI to club officials earlier this summer.

Competition and managerial change

Although Bergvall made 33 appearances in all competitions last season, his situation changed after Roberto De Zerbi arrived in March. Under the new manager, he has started only once. In the final six games of the season, he played just 51 minutes.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that Tottenham spent nearly £200 million to strengthen their central midfield during the current transfer window. Specifically, the signings of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle and Matheus Fernandes from West Ham could further limit Bergvall's chances of breaking into the starting lineup.

Long-term contract and international recognition

Tottenham's rejection of the Newcastle bid indicates that the club still values the young player. Furthermore, Bergvall's current contract runs until 2031, giving the London club the upper hand in negotiations. Having arrived from Swedish club Djurgården for £8.5 million in 2024, the player has already made 78 appearances for the Londoners.

Lucas Bergvall has also managed to make his mark on the international stage. He participated in the last World Cup with the Sweden national team, becoming the youngest Swedish player in the tournament's history. He currently has 14 caps for his country. Alongside Newcastle, Nottingham Forest is also showing interest in the player.