China moves away from diesel trucks: 3000 charging stations to be built

·35·Technology
China moves away from diesel trucks: 3000 charging stations to be built

The Chinese government has launched a massive project to transition heavy-duty vehicles to electric power and create an eco-friendly logistics system. It has been announced that a network of over 3000 charging and rapid battery-swapping stations for trucks will be built across the country. This initiative is a significant step toward ending the era of traditional diesel and gasoline trucks. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to the ixbt.com publication, the new infrastructure facilities will be located primarily on national highways and busy inter-provincial roads. The project also covers major megacities and industrial hubs, including the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, and economic zones such as Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau. This will ensure an uninterrupted power supply for the logistics chain.

Strategic hubs and industrial zones

The main goal of the project is to create an integrated energy network connecting logistics hubs, seaports, mining areas, and large factories. This will not only improve the environmental situation but also help reduce transportation costs and increase logistics efficiency. Battery-swapping technology allows drivers to continue their journey in minutes without waiting for long charging times.

The Chinese government is not only developing infrastructure but also actively supporting a program to scrap old trucks. It is reported that 22 billion yuan in special treasury bonds have been allocated for this program, which will continue through 2026. These funds will be used to replace old, fuel-inefficient trucks with modern, energy-efficient electric vehicles.

Environmental and economic significance

China's experience is of great importance for developing countries like Uzbekistan. Today, the transition to electric transport in logistics has become a global trend, playing a decisive role in reducing air pollution. Studying China's model could prove useful for ensuring regional transport security in the future.

Experts believe that the creation of such a large-scale charging network will encourage automakers to produce more new types of electric trucks. As a result, heavy-duty trucks with internal combustion engines are expected to completely vacate their market share in the coming years. This marks the beginning of a true technological revolution in the transport sector.

ChinaElectric TransportLogisticsEcologyTechnology
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