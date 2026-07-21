2026 World Cup Forward Rankings: Mbappe Surpasses Messi and Bellingham

Following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, a ranking based on players' attacking, creative, and defensive contributions has been released. Among forwards, France national team striker Kylian Mbappé recorded the highest score with 9.12 points.

The French player, who became the tournament's top scorer, outperformed Jude Bellingham and Lionel Messiin this metric.

Players were evaluated in three categories

All players participating in the tournament were analyzed on a 10-point scale across three key areas:

attacking efficiency;

chance creation;

defensive actions.

The forward rankings accounted for the number of goals, shooting accuracy, movements in the opponent's penalty area, and contributions to team attacks.

Mbappé's first-place finish with 9.12 points was attributed to his high performance throughout the tournament.

Mbappé scored 10 goals in eight matches

The France national team forward played eight matches at the 2026 World Cup, scoring 10 goals.

With this result, he became the tournament's top scorer. Mbappé was the primary finisher for France's attacks at almost every stage, securing crucial goals for his team.

His speed, movement in the penalty area, and ability to convert chances gave him a significant advantage in the forward rankings.

Bellingham took second place

England national team midfielder Jude Bellingham placed second with 8.29 points.

He also played eight matches in the tournament, scoring seven goals. Despite being a midfielder, Bellingham demonstrated high efficiency in front of goal.

The English player was one of the team's main forces in developing attacks, joining the penalty area, and finishing important plays.

Messi completed the top three

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi finished in third place with 8.06 points.

The 39-year-old played eight matches at the 2026 World Cup, scoring eight goals. Although he played a key role in Argentina reaching the final, he trailed Mbappé and Bellingham in the forward rankings.

The top three look as follows:

Kylian Mbappé — 9.12 points, 10 goals Jude Bellingham — 8.29 points, 7 goals Lionel Messi — 8.06 points, 8 goals

2026 World Cup held in a new format

For the first time in history, 48 national teams participated in the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

The expansion of the tournament increased the number of matches and the level of competition for players. Under these conditions, Mbappé's 10 goals and top ranking further demonstrated his dominance at the Mundial.

Although France did not win the trophy, Kylian Mbappé finished the 2026 World Cup as the strongest forward based on individual statistics.