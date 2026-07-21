Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide images leaked ahead of official launch

·5·Technology
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide images leaked ahead of official launch

As the South Korean tech giant Samsung prepares for the Galaxy Unpacked event in London tomorrow, high-quality renders of the company's new flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide, have appeared online. The information was released by renowned insider Roland Quandt, putting an end to the latest doubts about the device's design and specifications. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the released images confirm that the smartphone will be released in at least three colors: cream, graphite, and lavender. It is also reported that Samsung has prepared an exclusive pistachio-colored version for its official online store. These leaks demonstrate the brand's commitment to maintaining its dominance in the next-generation foldable device segment.

New screen and Flex Titanium technology

The most notable aspect of the Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide is its external screen. According to initial data, the external display has a 5.5-inch diagonal and a 16:10 aspect ratio. This provides more comfortable ergonomics compared to previous models. The display bezels have been significantly thinned and made almost symmetrical, giving the smartphone a modern aesthetic look.

One of the biggest innovations in the construction is the new hinge mechanism called Flex Titanium. Samsung engineers used titanium film and flexible titanium plates to create this mechanism. This solution not only increases the durability of the device but also significantly reduces the crease on the inner display that has long bothered users.

Technical capabilities and performance

The latest technologies are packed inside the smartphone. The device's main flexible screen is expected to be a 7.6-inch OLED panel with a 4:3 aspect ratio. This creates ample opportunities for content consumption and multitasking.

The device's technical specifications are expected to include:

  • Special Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor;
  • 4800 mAh battery;
  • Dual 50-megapixel main camera system;
  • USB Type-C port and improved stereo speakers.

The official premiere of this flagship will take place on July 22 in London. Given that Roland Quandt's previous predictions, including information about GoPro and Xiaomi smartphones, have been confirmed, this information about the Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide is also very likely to be accurate. The device is expected to appear in the Uzbekistan market shortly after the official presentation.

SamsungGalaxy Z Fold8TechnologySmartphoneGalaxy Unpacked
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