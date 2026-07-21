Messi's sincere gesture once again won the hearts of fans (video)

A touching video featuring Lamine Yamal, who won the championship with the Spanish national team at the 2026 World Cup, and Argentina captain Lionel Messi has gone viral on social media.

The video shows Yamal heading toward Messi, who was sitting on the pitch after the match ended. Seeing the young footballer approaching, Messi immediately stood up, hugged him, and sincerely congratulated him on the historic victory. This moment captured the attention of many fans.

Social media users are praising Messi's gesture of respectfully congratulating his opponent despite the defeat as a true mark of sportsmanship. Comments such as "This is true greatness," "Messi always puts respect first," and "Only a champion can congratulate a champion like this" have been widely shared.

The video has garnered thousands of views in a short time, becoming one of the most discussed and warmly received moments following the final.