Messi and Martinez's locker room speeches: “Only cowards play backwards”

Following Argentina's defeat to Spain in the World Cup final, the passionate halftime speeches delivered by captain Lionel Messi and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to their teammates have been revealed. Footage captured in the tunnel at the stadium in New Jersey showed how the leaders of the “Albiceleste” tried to inspire the team during the most critical moments of the match, reports Goal.com. reports .

Although the score remained level during regular time, Spain dominated the pitch. According to Goal.com, Emiliano Martinez demanded courage and aggression from his teammates at halftime. The goalkeeper shouted to the defenders: “Play with your heart, guys! Playing with heart means moving forward, not backwards. Forward, only forward! Only cowards play backwards. Find Messi with three passes, show them how to build from the back!”

Lionel Messi's call for calm

Before the match, Lionel Messi had urged his teammates to ignore external pressure and maintain composure. Throughout the tournament, controversies regarding officiating and rumors of bias toward Argentina had created a tense atmosphere around the team. In this situation, Messi encouraged the players to focus solely on the game.

“Guys, stay calm, the most important thing is composure. Let's focus only on football. Forget everything else and just play,” the Argentina captain emphasized. At halftime, he supported Martinez's words and urged the team to show their character: “Show character, we've always had it, if we don't show it now, when will we? Let's play our football.”

A tough final defeat and the future

Unfortunately, these inspiring words from the leaders did not lead to victory for Argentina. A goal by Ferran Torres in extra time secured the title for Spain. Lionel Scaloni's men could not withstand the pressure in the final minutes after Enzo Fernandez was sent off.

This defeat is seen as the end of an era for Argentine football. For 39-year-old Lionel Messi, this is expected to be his final World Cup. The future of 33-year-old Emiliano Martinez in the national team is also in question.

Now, the “Albiceleste” enters a period of serious changes, including rejuvenating the squad and strengthening discipline. The final in New Jersey will go down in history not only as a lost title but as the farewell of a legendary generation.