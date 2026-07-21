Yulduz Usmanova's energy on stage amazed fans (video)

A video clip from the latest concert of People's Artist of Uzbekistan Yulduz Usmanova has gone viral on social media, capturing the attention of fans.

The video shows the singer not only performing but also dancing energetically on stage, even jumping while dancing. Her vigor, liveliness, and high spirits on stage have earned praise from many internet users.

In the comments, fans particularly noted that despite the passing years, Yulduz Usmanova's energy has not faded and that she continues to perform on stage with great passion. Many left warm comments such as, "May everyone age with such energy," "Every dance suits Yulduz Usmanova," and "She doesn't show her age at all when she gets on stage."

As seen in the circulated video, Yulduz Usmanova has once again managed to share an unforgettable mood with her fans through her vibrant performance and powerful stage energy.