Portugal national team forward Cristiano Ronaldo did not ignore a controversial post published on social media by the Spanish show Espejo Público. In it, journalists harshly criticized Argentina's path to the 2026 World Cup final and FIFA's treatment of Messi.

Ronaldo's attention to this post sparked new discussions in the football community. However, the opinions expressed in the video are the journalists' personal assessments, and no evidence was provided to support the claims.

“Argentina should have been eliminated long ago”

In a video published on July 17, Spanish journalist Pilar Rodriguez Losantos criticized the Argentine national team's participation in the World Cup.

“This team should have been out of the tournament about five games ago. They only made it this far with FIFA's help,” the journalist said.

In her opinion, Spain had to fight in the final not just against Argentina, but against Lionel Messiand the entire system that wanted him to become a world champion again.

“We are not playing against Argentina, but against the entire FIFA organization that wants to hand the cup to Messi just like they did four years ago,” said Rodriguez.

Even harsher terms used against FIFA

Another participant in the show, Ruben Amon, also harshly criticized the international football organization. He called FIFA a “mafia-ridden and shameful organization.”

These statements caused mixed reactions on social media. While some users supported the journalists, others criticized them for making unsubstantiated accusations.

So far, there has been no official response from FIFA or the Argentine Football Association regarding these statements.

Why was Ronaldo's attention discussed?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been seen as the main rivals in world football for many years. Therefore, the Portuguese player's attention to a post criticizing Messi, Argentina, and FIFA caused various interpretations among fans.

However, Ronaldo himself has not issued a separate statement supporting the claims in the video or expressing his stance. Therefore, there is no basis to interpret his action as full agreement with the journalists' opinions.

Spain answered the controversies on the pitch

In the 2026 World Cup final, the regular time between Spain and Argentina ended in a 0-0 draw. The winner was decided in extra time.

Spain won 1-0, becoming world champions for the second time in their history. Although Argentina reached the final as the defending champion, they could not retain the trophy.

Despite the tournament ending, the controversies surrounding the final have not ceased. Ronaldo's attention to this post has further intensified the discussions.