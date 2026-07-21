Rodri reveals the toughest moment of the 2026 World Cup final

The captain of the Spanish national team Rodrishared his emotions after the 2026 World Cup triumph. According to him, winning the World Cup while representing his country is the ultimate achievement in football.

During a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Rodri admitted that despite a confident performance against Argentina, the final was the toughest test of the entire tournament.

“This is a completely special trophy”

Rodri emphasized that club-level titles cannot be compared to winning a World Cup with the national team.

“This is a completely special trophy. Winning a title with your country is the best thing that can happen. It is the highest honor in football,” he said.

The Spanish midfielder believes that winning the World Cup is of special significance not only for a player's personal career but for the entire nation.

Spain did not face a serious crisis

Rodri also noted that the team controlled their game throughout the tournament and rarely found themselves in extremely difficult situations.

“Fortunately, there were no moments where we were in real trouble. I think we had a fantastic World Cup.”

Throughout the tournament, Spain stood out for its ball possession, high intensity, and disciplined play. The team did not abandon its style until the decisive match and applied heavy pressure on the opponent in the most important game.

Why was the final the hardest?

Although Spain appeared superior to Argentina in the final, they could not open the scoring in regular time. Consequently, every mistake could have determined the fate of the championship.

Rodri highlighted this specific pressure:

“For me, the final was the hardest match. Even though we played very confidently against Argentina, the final was the most difficult game.”

The match ended 0-0 in regular time. Spain won the World Cup after scoring a single goal in extra time.

A generation inspired by Casillas and Iniesta

Rodri also recalled that the current Spanish players grew up watching the championship generation of 2010.

“The generation in this team grew up watching Casillas and Iniesta lift the trophy. For us, this is the highest prize in football.”

In 2010, Spain became world champions for the first time in their history. In that final, the winner was also decided in extra time, with Andrés Iniesta scoring the decisive goal.

16 years later, a new generation has followed in the footsteps of their heroes.

Spain wrote new history

The victory at the 2026 World Cup gave Spain their second world title. For Rodri, this trophy has become one of the most important achievements of his career.

One thing is clear from his words: Spain did not just play against Argentina in the final, but to fulfill the dream of an entire generation.

In 2010, Casillas and Iniesta lifted the cup. In 2026, the players who grew up watching them added a new chapter to the history of Spanish football.