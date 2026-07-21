Cristiano Ronaldo likes post accusing FIFA and Messi of corruption

·49·Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo likes post accusing FIFA and Messi of corruption

The rivalry between two legends of world football, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, is heating up off the pitch. The Portuguese star's official Instagram account caused a stir by liking a video that accuses FIFA of corruption and claims the organization intends to hand the 2026 World Cup title to Messi. This is reported by Goal.com .

This incident occurred shortly before the Argentina national team's final match against Spain. According to Goal.com, the video liked by Ronaldo featured sharp criticism from Spanish journalist Pilar Rodriguez Losantos. The journalist claimed that throughout the tournament held in North America, refereeing decisions have consistently favored the "Albiceleste."

FIFA and refereeing controversies

Speaking on the show "Espejo Publico," Losantos questioned FIFA's integrity, stating: "Argentina should have been out of the competition at least five games ago! They are only staying in the tournament with the help of FIFA, one of the most corrupt organizations on the planet. I am not afraid of Argentina, I am afraid of Gianni Infantino. We are not playing against Argentina, but against the entire FIFA organization that wants to hand the World Cup to Lionel Messi."

Complaints regarding refereeing intensified especially after Argentina's 3-2 victory over Egypt in the Round of 16. At that time, a goal by Egypt was disallowed via VAR, and the team's penalty appeals were rejected. The Egyptian Football Association even filed an official complaint with FIFA regarding the incident.

Reactions from the parties

Pierluigi Collina, head of the FIFA Referees Committee, responded to the situation, stating that there was no bias in the officiating. Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez described the referees' performance as "excellent." However, the fact that an influential figure like Ronaldo supported such accusations has sparked major discussions on social media.

For football fans, such controversies have always been of interest. The battle for the "Greatest of All Time" (GOAT) status between Messi and Ronaldo is enriched not only by results but also by such unexpected social media actions. This move by Cristiano Ronaldo reflects his attitude not only toward his rival but also toward international football governance.

Cristiano RonaldoLionel MessiFIFAWorld CupFootball
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