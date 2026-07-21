Although the latest FIFA World Cup has concluded, the controversies surrounding the tournament show no signs of subsiding. Behind the high level of skill displayed on the pitch and the historic victory of the Spain national team, a series of shortcomings and a lack of transparency by the FIFA administration are drawing criticism from experts and fans alike. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to ESPN, the tournament was of a very high standard from a sporting perspective. The brilliant performances of star players, the skill of strikers like Erling Haaland, and unexpected goals provided fans with unforgettable moments. However, organizational issues, exorbitant ticket prices, and the influence of political factors on the sport cast a shadow over the festive atmosphere.

Political pressure and the problem of transparency

Throughout the tournament, FIFA's decisions raised many questions. In particular, the interference of certain heads of state in matters of suspending or punishing players cast doubt on the organization's independence. Inconsistencies in the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system and the illogical nature of decisions in certain situations were sharply criticized by the football community.

Prioritizing commercial goals over sporting interests also caused serious objections. Mandatory water breaks during matches in closed arenas and the lack of transparency in ticket sales reinforced the view that FIFA is only chasing profit. This situation could damage the reputation of the tournament, which is considered the world's biggest sporting celebration.

Battle of the stars and excitement on the pitch

Despite administrative problems, the 2026 World Cup stood out significantly from previous tournaments in terms of match quality. For instance, while many grand teams and stars were eliminated early in the 2002 or 2010 World Cups, this time almost all top-tier national teams fought until the end. For football fans, it was as bright and meaningful as an Oscar awards ceremony in the film world.

The victory of the Spain national team once again proved the dominance of European football. This championship, achieved through team play and tactical superiority, was the brightest point of the tournament. Nevertheless, it is emphasized that FIFA must put an end to political interference in organizing such major competitions in the future and prioritize the interests of the fans.

In conclusion, this World Cup was both a joyful and painful experience for the football world. On one hand, the magical games on the pitch, and on the other, the management crises force us to think about the future of the sport. It is expected that FIFA will learn from these mistakes in future tournaments and preserve the pure spirit of football.