Guardiola's office opened: 3,000 euros offered for a ball

·32·Sport
Guardiola's office opened: 3,000 euros offered for a ball

"Manchester City" club has organized an unusual online auction for fans and collectors. Office supplies, personal items, and tactical tools from the office used by the team's former head coach Pep Guardiola have been put up for sale.

One of the main lots in the auction Erling Haaland's special football dedicated to his high achievements in the Premier League. So far, 3,000 euros have been offered for this item signed by the Norwegian striker.

Items from Guardiola's work environment are being sold

The collection includes various items used by the Spanish specialist during his years working at Manchester City.

Including, the auction features:

  • office supplies;

  • personal items;

  • tactical analysis tools;

  • memorabilia related to the club's history.

These lots are valued not just as ordinary items, but as historical memories associated with Guardiola's successful era at Manchester City.

Great interest in the ball signed by Haaland

The most attention-grabbing lot of the auction is the specially designed football dedicated to Erling Haaland.

The ball features unique patterns representing the Norwegian forward's rapid journey toward 100 goals in the English Premier League. It also bears Haaland's personal signature.

So far, 3,000 euros have been offered for this lot. Since the bidding is ongoing, the final price could be much higher.

Price is expected to rise further

Items belonging to football stars and famous coaches are always in high demand among collectors. Especially lots related to figures like Guardiola and Haaland hold special value for club fans.

Wealthy collectors and loyal Manchester City fans may significantly increase the price in the final days of the auction.

The fact that the ball is custom-designed and signed by Haaland further increases its value.

Auction ends on July 26

The online auction will continue until July 26. Until then, participants can submit new bids for the items they are interested in.

While Guardiola's tactical decisions have left a mark on football history, now even the simple items from his office are becoming valuable lots for collectors. The main intrigue lies in how high the final price of the ball signed by Haaland will reach.

Manchester CityPep GuardiolaErling HaalandPremier LeagueFootball Auction
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