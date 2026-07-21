Yulduz Rajabova seen with her husband during a filming session

Uzbekistan's famous actress and singer Yulduz Rajabova continues to capture the attention of fans not only with her creative work but also with sincere moments from her family life.

This time, footage from the actress's latest filming session has spread on social media. In the video, it can be seen that her husband, Emre Kiviljim, is closely supporting his wife on set.

One of the most notable moments was when Emre encouraged Yulduz with warm words in Russian, saying "Ochen krasivo" (Very beautiful). It is clearly visible in the video that this compliment gave the actress even more confidence.