Scaloni may leave the Argentina national team: two candidates identified

·1·Sport
Scaloni may leave the Argentina national team: two candidates identified

The possibility of a coaching change for the Argentina national team has emerged. According to insider Nicolo Schira, Lionel Scaloni may step down from his position once his current contract expires.

Two prominent Argentine specialists — Marcelo Gallardo and Diego Simeone — are being considered as the primary candidates to replace him. However, the Argentine Football Association has not yet issued an official response to these reports.

When does Scaloni's contract expire?

According to the source, Lionel Scaloni's current contract with the Argentine Football Association is set to run until the end of 2026.

There is currently no information indicating that the parties have reached a decision regarding an extension. As a result, the head coach's future has become a subject of discussion.

If Scaloni does not remain with the national team, the AFA may begin the process of appointing a new coach. At this stage, Gallardo and Simeone are being mentioned as the most serious candidates.

Gallardo is currently a free agent

It is reported that Marcelo Gallardo is not currently managing any team and holds the status of a free agent.

This situation could organizationally facilitate his appointment to the Argentina national team, as the federation would not be required to terminate a contract with another club or resolve compensation issues.

Gallardo also stands out among the candidates due to his deep knowledge of Argentine players and the local football environment.

Simeone is also ready to work

The second primary candidate is Diego Simeone, the head coach of Atletico Madrid.

According to the source, if Scaloni leaves his post, Simeone is prepared to consider the opportunity to work with the national team. However, his current ties with Atletico could complicate potential negotiations.

Simeone has been active in club football for a long time. Therefore, if his appointment to the Argentina national team were to happen, it would mark a new chapter in the specialist's career.

No decision has been made yet

As of now, neither Lionel Scaloni's departure nor the appointment of Gallardo or Simeone as his successor has been officially confirmed.

The final decision will depend on Scaloni's personal plans, the position of the AFA leadership, and negotiations with potential candidates.

For this reason, the question of the Argentina national team's head coach may become one of the most discussed topics in world football in the coming months.

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