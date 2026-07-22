Chelsea sets a record: Morgan Rogers becomes the most expensive British footballer in history

·19·Sport
Chelsea sets a record: Morgan Rogers becomes the most expensive British footballer in history

London's Chelsea club has made another sensational move in the transfer market. The team has officially announced the completion of the transfer of Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers. This deal is of historical significance not only for the club but for British football as a whole. This was reported by Goal.com in a report.

According to Goal.com, the transfer fee reached a record £117 million (approximately $157 million). With this figure, the 23-year-old Rogers earned the title of the most expensive British player in football history. He broke the records previously held by stars such as Jack Grealish, Declan Rice, and Elliot Anderson.

A new force in Xabi Alonso's system

This transfer Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso considers strategically important. The Spanish specialist aimed to strengthen the team's attacking line ahead of the 2026-27 season. Rogers' dynamic playing style and quick adaptability to high-intensity tactical systems made him the primary target for the London club.

Morgan Rogers Aston Villa rose to stardom under Unai Emery. He made 85 appearances for the Birmingham club in the English Premier League, scoring 21 goals. His physical condition and tactical intelligence had made him one of the most dangerous forwards in the league.

"I am very excited. For me, Chelsea is the greatest club in London. I have admired this team since I was a child," Rogers emphasized in his first interview after the transfer. The club's management also announced the transfer with great celebration on social media.

Experts believe that spending such a huge amount Chelsea management's high confidence in Rogers' future. Now, the forward is expected to showcase his top level at Stamford Bridge and lead the team to new heights.

ChelseaMorgan RogersAston VillaTransferPremier League
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