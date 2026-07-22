In recent days, information circulating about Lamine Yamal has been widely discussed on social media. It turns out that, contrary to what many thought, "Yamal" is not his surname.

The footballer's full name is Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana, where Nasraoui comes from his father, Mounir Nasraoui from Morocco, and Ebana from his mother, Sheila Ebana from Equatorial Guinea. This is a common tradition in Spain, where a child typically takes both the father's and mother's surnames.

So, why is he known specifically by the name Lamine Yamal?

According to Spanish media, this name is linked to an unforgettable event in the lives of the player's parents. When Mounir Nasraoui and Sheila Ebana were young, they faced severe financial hardship and struggled even to pay their rent. At that time, a kind couple named Lamine and Yamal provided them with shelter and helped them overcome those difficult days.

As a sign of respect and gratitude to the people who extended a helping hand during their difficult times, his parents named their son Lamine Yamal.

Today, he is known as Lamine Yamal, one of the brightest talents in world football. Therefore, "Yamal" is not his surname, but a symbol of deep gratitude and respect for the people who helped his parents during their most challenging moments.

Lamine Yamal was born on July 13, 2007, in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain.