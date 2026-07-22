Shahlo and Veysel's special duet at their wedding captured everyone's attention (video)

Khorezm-based singer Shahlo Salayeva and Turkish singer Veysel Dulger celebrated another wedding ceremony in Trabzon on July 21, following their first wedding held in Istanbul on July 19.

In the videos circulating from the Trabzon celebration, the most attention was drawn to the bride and groom taking the stage together to dance and perform a special duet. They sang a romantic song in Turkish together, earning applause from the gathered guests. It is reported that this song was prepared specifically for their wedding.

The videos shared on social media gained many views in a short time. In the comments, fans congratulated Shahlo and Veysel on this new stage of life, wishing them a long and happy family life and endless happiness.