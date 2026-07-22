Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia responds to social media attacks

The life of young Spanish national team and FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal remains in the public spotlight, both on and off the pitch. Following the victory at the 2026 World Cup, the player's girlfriend, Ines Garcia, broke her silence after facing a massive wave of criticism and abusive campaigns on social media. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The whole situation began after the Spanish national team's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final. During the celebrations on the pitch at MetLife Stadium, Ines Garcia, who appeared alongside Lamine Yamal, caught the attention of many fans. However, videos circulated after the celebration sparked rumors of a rift in the couple's relationship.

Social media pressure and criticism

Social media users noticed a lack of interaction between Lamine Yamal and Ines in the circulated videos. This was interpreted by many fans as a sign that the couple was on the verge of breaking up. However, the situation escalated beyond simple speculation into a genuine hate campaign against Ines.

According to Marca, Ines Garcia issued an official statement in response to the cruel comments and insults directed at her. In her message, she emphasized that she was under mental pressure and that such aggressive interference in her private life was unjustified.

"I am human too": Ines Garcia's response

"I am a human being too and I have feelings," Ines stated in her message. She strongly condemned the wave of "hate" directed at her on social media. As a young content creator, while she is getting used to public attention, she did not hide that the intense scrutiny of every detail of her personal relationships has been difficult for her.

This situation has once again brought to the forefront the challenges faced by the loved ones of young stars in modern football. Every step taken by young and promising players like Lamine Yamal is closely monitored not only by sports media but also by the world of show business.

So far, Lamine Yamal himself has not made an official statement regarding the situation. However, calls for respecting the private lives of players are growing among the Spanish football community and fans. Experts point out that such incidents can negatively affect the mental health of young athletes and their performance on the pitch.